Odisha Govt Forms Committee To Monitor Rising Cases Of 'black Fungus' Infection In State

Amid the rising cases of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus among COVID-19 patients all across the country, the Odisha government on Friday announced that they have constituted a seven-member state-level committee to monitor such cases in the state among those admitted to different hospitals in the state and formulate a guideline for early detection and management. A few days ago, Odisha had reported a total of at least 5 such cases.

An official release read, "In view of the reported rise in the incidence of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) amongst the COVID-19 patients on Corticosteroids and other immunosuppressive drugs and also amongst patients in the post COVID period in the State, Odisha Government has constituted a State Level Committee."

The Health Department of the state has asked all Government Medical colleges in the state to constitute an expert committee each comprising of members from the Department Of Medicine and {or Pulmonary medicine, Dermatology. ENT. Ophthalmology, and neurology for coordination of diagnosis and management of such cases.

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens. This infection has been witnessed in cases of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay, and co-morbidities.

COVID situation in Odisha

Odisha on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 12,390 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 5,88,687, while a record number of 22 fatalities raised the toll to 2,273, a senior health department official said. Accordingly, the number of active cases climbed to 1,04,016, the official said. Of the 12,390 new cases, 6,938 were reported from various quarantine centers, and the rest detected during contact tracing, he stated.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, accounted for 2,201 new cases, followed by Sundergarh at 882, Cuttack at 719, Sambalpur at 677, and Angul at 532.

Taking to Twitter, the health department said, "Regret to inform about the demise of twenty-two Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals." Four deaths were recorded in Khurda, three in Angul, and two each in Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Rayagada, and Sundergarh. One each succumbed to the infection in Bolangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Kandhamal.

