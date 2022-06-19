Odisha Govt Inks Agreement To Launch Skilling Initiative For SHG Members In Apparel Sector

The Odisha government on Saturday signed an agreement with the Apparel Made-ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMHSSC), New Delhi, aiming to launch an initiative for the skill development of around 10,000 Mission Shakti SHG members on apparel manufacturing. The initiative has been taken up by the Odisha government's Mission Shakti Department in a bid to promote entrepreneurship among women through the formation of Micro Enterprises of Mission Shakti SHGs.

It has been titled as "Skill-based training of Mission Shakti Women Self Help Group Members as Sewing Machine Operators."

Issuing a statement regarding the same, the Department said that this will not only ensure the generation of skilled manpower in the apparel sector but will also provide self-employment opportunities across the state and further help in organising micro-enterprises in the local apparel industry through the active participation of skilled Mission Shakti SHG members.

The collaboration to help in improving livelihood opportunities for SHG members

The state government's decision to collaborate with the AMHSSC also aims at enhancing the livelihood opportunities of around 10,000 self-help group members through developing their market-focused skills and entrepreneurship promotion on apparel.

"This intervention will enhance the abilities of SHG members with basic tailoring skills to a higher level of tailoring in order to increase market employability. This will further equip SHGs/ Producer Groups (PGs) with the necessary skills and opportunities for year-round engagement in order to ensure the long-term viability of tailoring units led by SHGs/PGs," it said.

While the project is set to be executed over the course of 18 months, following the training, AMHSSC will assist the members in establishing their own tailoring units and offer necessary handholding support. It will also facilitate strategic and feasible industry partnerships with the apparel sector under this collaboration.

Notably, under the Odisha government's unique livelihood convergence model of Mission Shakti, SHGs/PGs have been engaged in stitching and supply of uniforms for pre-schools, schools, and other academic institutions for many days now.

A flagship programme of the state government, 'Mission Shakti' was launched in March 2002 with an aim to empower women through the promotion of Women Self Help Groups (WSHGs) to take up various socio-economic activities. Envisaging over time, more and more women have now become a part of the initiative.

