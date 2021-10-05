Odisha govt issues compulsory retirement notice to four officers

Bhubaneswar, Oct 5 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday issued compulsory retirement notices to four senior officers, citing corruption cases and inefficiency, an official source said.

Among them are two Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers, besides a district sub-registrar and a district livestock officer, he said.

With this, the number of officers given compulsory retirement in the state in the last two-and-a-half years increased to 122, he added.

Angul Deputy Collector Janakinath Mishra, an OAS officer, was asked to go on compulsory retirement as he is facing two corruption cases and nine official proceedings, the source said.

OAS officer Akul Mallik, the tehsildar of Nuagarh tehsildar in Gajapati district, was also issued a notice of compulsory retirement by the government. He is facing one corruption case and two departmental proceedings, the source said.

Dhenkanal sub-registrar Lalatendu Satpathy was also asked to go on compulsory retirement as he is under investigation in two corruption cases, and two official proceedings are going on against him.

Former district livestock officer of Nuapada Trilochan Dhal was asked to go on compulsory retirement as well with a corruption case pending against him, the source said.

Anti-corruption sleuths had earlier recovered properties disproportionate to his known source of income. Dhal was served the notice on the charge of corruption and inefficiency, the source said.

The four officers were not immediately available for comments. PTI AAM SOM SOM

