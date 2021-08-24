Odisha Govt Launches Project 'KIRAN' To Support Women Prisoners Amid COVID-19

The government of Odisha in collaboration with the Madhyam Foundation launched a project named 'KIRAN' to support women prisoners. The project was inaugurated at Special Jail Bhubaneswar and Circle Jail, Choudwar, Cuttack by Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, DG Prisons and Correctional Services, Odisha.

Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, DG Prisons & Correctional Services, Odisha, said, "This initiative is the first time in the state of Odisha to work for the women prisoners to support them through a holistic approach with the participation of the community".

Upadhyay said, "A collaborative effort can make big difference in society, this initiative will definitely support women inmates at this difficult time of COVID-19, whether it is counselling on mental health support or on legal issues related to bail and the proceedings".

He further added, "We have also roped in an NGO which is setting up a Mini library and providing newspaper and magazines (Odia, Hindi, and English) to the women prisoners in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack jails, we are also providing the e-mulakat to these inmates with their families".

Maheekshita Mishra, Director Madhyam, said, "This is a first initiative in the state of Odisha for women prisoners, with the support of Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services, we will support them by providing counseling sessions on mental health and other issues, free legal Aid, skill development training, livelihood support, and rehabilitation".

Women prisoners struggle in jail

Women prisoners are allowed to keep their children with them if aged below six years. But, these mothers struggle to get appropriate food and provide a suitable arrangement for them to grow. As a result, their children seldom have access to learning, and often lack social skills, having lived in a closed jail environment. After turning six, children are separated from their mothers and housed in state-run institutions until their mothers are released, or they are capable of earning a livelihood.

According to rules laid down by a Supreme Court of India judgment in 2006, for the welfare of women inmates and their children, these children must be allowed to visit their mothers in jail at least once a week, but this is seldom implemented.

