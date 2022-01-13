Odisha govt proposes to reserve Mayor posts for women in two municipal corporations

Bhubaneswar, Jan 12 (PTI) The Odisha government issued a gazette notification on Wednesday proposing the reservation of the post of mayor for women in the municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar and Berhampur.

The Housing and Urban Development Department issued the notification in this regard.

While the Office of Mayor in Berhampur and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporations has been proposed to be reserved for women candidates, in Cuttack Municipal Corporation it has been proposed for the ’Un-Reserved Category’, the notification said.

Election to all the three municipal corporations will be held after the panchayat polls in February.

The department also invited objections and suggestions from all persons interested which may be filed before the Director, Municipal Administration within 15 days from the date of publication of the gazette.

“Any objection or suggestion which will be received in respect of the proposal within the specified period will be considered by the state government,” it said.

Meanwhile, the state government has already started the process of holding the election to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including three municipal corporations and 107 municipalities.

The election to urban civic bodies has not been held since 2018 though the tenure of many of them was over.

This time the people will directly elect the Mayors and Municipal Chairmen following an amendment of the law. PTI AAM MM MM

