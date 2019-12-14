Odisha Govt Renames Central Scheme PMAY To ‘Biju Pakka Ghar Yojana’

BJP leader from Odisha Samir Mohanty has condemned the Odisha state government for hijacking the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and renaming it to ‘Biju Pakka Ghar Yojana’. PMAY is an initiative by the Government of India in which affordable housing will be provided to the urban poor with a target of building 20 million affordable houses by 31 March 2022. Mohanty has alleged that the Odisha government has conspired to imprint the logo of Biju Pakka Ghar Yojana on the PMAY scheme on the tiles and other materials which are required in the construction of houses. Mohanty has further slammed the Odisha government for its slow implementation of the scheme. The state government has also been slow in constructing houses and has not achieved the target set by the central government, alleged Mohanty.