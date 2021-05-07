Odisha Govt Sets June 2022 Target For Covaxin Manufacturing Unit At Bhubaneswar's Andharua

The Odisha Government has announced that the construction of the Andharua unit in Bhubaneshwar for vaccine production will be completed by June 2022. The production of Covaxin will begin as soon as the production site is set up. The vaccine unit is developed through Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) and it will produce around 10 types of advanced vaccines, including that for coronavirus and malaria.

As per the release, the construction of the vaccine unit has been due to IDCO's "smooth land allotment process" and "ease of doing business reforms". All the formalities regarding permission for the set-up have also been given. The announcement was made after a virtual state-level Bio-Tech implementation committee meeting led by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra from Lokseva Bhawan was held. Secretary Science and Technology Manoj Mishra who was also present in the meeting put forward the administrative and financial issues for discussion.

Enhancement of the construction work

Chief Secretary Mahapatra instructed to speed up the construction process after reviewing the progress made so far. Moreover, he also directed the department to set up a biotechnology experts directorate for having an expedited approach towards incubation and setting up new industries in the sector. Secretary Science and Technology, Mishra further showed his evaluation.

He also said that the Government has taken steps to extend the incentives.

'"The government has made provisions for extending different incentives to biotech incubation and startups in the shape of the land allotment, exemption of stamp duty, land conversion, training subsidy, capital investment subsidy, interest subsidy. Under Odisha Biotechnology Policy of 2018. The extension of subsidies needs to be managed professionally for optimizing the outcomes," added Secretary Science and Technology, Mishra.

Under the Government initiative, 'ease of doing business' the viewpoints were decided while the regulatory body for the execution of all the subsidies will be authorized to an institutional mechanism of IPICOL and industries department until operationalization of a dedicated professional directorate of Biotechnology. Under the 'Fund of Funds' MS and ME, department nearly Rs 15 crore was allocated for providing equity support to the incubating units in the Biotechnology sector.

More steps are taken by IDCO for vaccine administration with two floors and around 28 thousand sq ft space availability at the Art O Hub incubation centre near Infocity, Bhubaneswar. Chief Secretary Mahapatra has instructed to decide a reasonable time period to extend facilities at this centre.

(Inputs from ANI)