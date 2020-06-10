Odisha Govt To Conduct Door To Door Surveillance Campaign For COVID; Lauds Hospital Teams

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that health care personnel in Odisha will conduct a state-wide integrated campaign for the door to door active surveillance for COVID. The chief minister said this while addressing a technical workshop for healthcare personnel through videoconferencing.

Patnaik extended his deep appreciation to all the hospital teams and district health teams and lauded their dedicated efforts and selfless service for the state amid the pandemic.

"As the next few weeks are critical in controlling the spread of COVID as well as monsoon induced other communicable diseases, the Health Department will conduct a State-wide integrated campaign for a house to house active surveillance for Covid, co-morbid conditions, TB, malaria and diarrhoea. I would like to extend my deep appreciation to all the hospital teams and district health teams. It is due to your dedicated efforts and selfless service that our State has been able to manage the Covid pandemic effectively so far," he said.

"We all know that the best preventive measures for Covid-19 are personal protection through simple measures that should be consistently followed. In this difficult time, you are the heroes for the people. This places an even greater responsibility on you, as the conduct and protocols followed by you set an example for the people," the chief minister added.

Keeping in mind that healthcare workers are the most valuable asset in the fight against Covid, but also the most vulnerable, the State has taken extensive measures for training of personnel and purchase of required consumables, for personal protection.

Odisha Govt Recognises 888 New Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups

Meanwhile, the Odisha Government on Tuesday, June 9 announced that 888 villages will be added to the list of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and three new Micro Projects Areas (MPAs) will be set up for the welfare of the endangered tribal community in the state.

The move would help give recognition to over 1 lakh PVTGs residing of these 888 villages/hamlets located across 11 districts in the state. With the setting up of the three new Micro Projects at Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Keonjhar, about 55,000 residing in 250 villages/hamlets across the three districts will also be added to the list of beneficiaries.

(with inputs from ANI)