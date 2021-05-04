Odisha Govt To Prioritise COVID-19 Vaccine Beneficiaries Awaiting 2nd Dose Amid Surge

Amid the surging cases and a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the Odisha government has taken a different approach towards its vaccination efforts. The state government has decided that it will prioritise beneficiaries who are waiting to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. District authorities have therefore been asked to plan vaccination sessions accordingly. Earlier, the Kerala government had taken a similar decision prioritising people who will receive their second dose of vaccine.

Left out frontline and healthcare workers to get inoculated

A statement by the government also remarked that healthcare and frontline should be prioritised. It stated that if vaccine remains available after people receive their second dose, then it should be used for frontline and healthcare workers, who are yet to receive their first dose. The vaccination will continue from Monday to Saturday even as lockdown is imposed in the state from May 5 to May 19. However, on Sundays, the vaccination Centres will be closed for sanitisation. Those who are eligible, including healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons above the age of 18 will be allowed to travel to vaccination centres in their private vehicles, taxies and auto-rickshaws during the lockdown.

COVID-19 in Odisha

Currently, Odisha has recorded 8,914 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hour taking the total number of cases to 4,71,536, as per the state health department on Monday. Active cases in the state remain at 71,835 while 3,97,575 recoveries and 2,068 deaths have been reported so far.

India records 3,68,147 fresh cases

The daily COVID-19 cases in India showed a slight dip with 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, taking the total tally of cases to 1,99,25,604, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 2,18,959 with 3,417 daily new fatalities. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 62,93,003, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent, the data stated.

Image Credits: PTI/ANI