Odisha Govt To Return 200 Acre Of Land To Farmers Due To Non-utilisation By Industry

The Odisha government on Friday decided to return over 200 acre of land, earlier acquired for an industrial park in Ganjam district, to farmers. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

"In consideration of the public interest, the government has decided to return 206.685 acre of land remained unutilised for the last two decades," Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said after the meeting. The land was located at Kalipalli village and was acquired by the state-run IDCO for a project.

In view of resentment among the local people over non-utilisation of the resources for around two decades, the government decided to return the land to farmers, which is considered to be first of its kind decision in the state, sources said.

"The land will be handed over to the original owners or to their legal heirs as per the provision of Rule 20 of Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition," the chief secretary said.

Though the land losers were compensated under the provision of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Compensation, Rehabilitation and Resettlement and Development Plan) Rules, 2015, the government has decided that the amount paid to the affected people would be waived.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to pay Rs 100.06 crore to Larsen & Toubro Ltd for "compliance of the arbitral award".

"Odisha has taken a decision for payment of decretal dues amounting to Rs 100.06 crore to Larsen & Toubro Ltd for compliance of the arbitral award dated 17.01.2002 of Arbitration Tribunal in a case of three agreements for the work strengthening & widening of Sambalpur-Rourkela road out of ADB Assistance," Mohapatra said.

The government also gave its nod to a proposal to amend Odisha Pani Panchayat Act for inclusion of mega lift irrigation projects and spouses of members of such panchayats for enhancing women participation.

The act was enacted to provide for farmers' participation in the management of irrigation systems by way of forming pani panchayats.