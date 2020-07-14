COVID-19: Odisha Govt To Start Plasma Therapy From July 15 To Treat Critical Patients

The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to start plasma therapy to treat critically ill patients in three dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The treatment will be done in SUM Hospital and Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital in Bhubaneswar and Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack.

The decision came after a high-level review meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. It has been decided that SCM Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack will function as the nodal centre of this Plasma Therapy. As per the state government, by next week, COVID-19 testing will be ramped up to 9,000 tests a day from the current capacity of 7,000 tests per day.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Pradeep Mohapatra informed during the meeting, "For the benefit of the people, more private hospitals in the state will be allowed to conduct, such tests at their facilities."

"Steps have been taken to increase the number of beds in these cities with 200 more ICU beds in the next seven days," he added

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's tally crosses 9-lakh mark; 5,71,460 people cured

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said plasma has been beneficial in bringing down Delhi's death rate.

READ: Most models focus on how virus behaves, not other factors: Health ministry on MIT's COVID-19 study

Coronavirus is Odisha

Odisha on Tuesday registered its highest-ever COVID-19 recovery in a single day, with 609 patients getting cured of the infection, taking the total number of recovered persons to 9,864, a health department official said. The recovery rate in the state is 69.07 per cent, the official said. Odisha also reported 543 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 14,280.

READ: Human trials for COVID vaccine kick-started with 1000 human volunteers: ICMR

READ: India's COVID-19 case fatality rate dips to 2.72 pc: Health Ministry

(With Inputs from ANI)