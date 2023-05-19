Odisha Govt Transfers 18 IPS Officers Including Five SPs

The Odisha government on Thursday effected a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre, transferring 18 officers including five superintendents of police.

According to an official notification issued by the home department, 2010-batch IPS officer Mitrabhanu Mahapatra, who was serving as the Keonjhar SP, has been appointed as Rourkela SP, while 2015-batch IPS officer Nitin Kusalkar Dagdu, who was the SP of Bolangir, was appointed as the new Keonjhar SP.

Similarly, 2013-batch IPS officer Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, who was serving as the Rourkela SP, was named the Sambalpur SP.

Also, 2011-batch IPS officer Battula Gangadhar, who was serving as the Sambalpur SP, has been appointed as Mayurbhanj SP, while 2016-batch IPS officer Rishikesh Khilari, serving as Mayurbhanj SP, was named the Bolangir SP.

The notification said that Sudhansu Sarangi, Special DG of Railway Police and Coastal Security, has been transferred and appointed as DG, Fire Services and Home Guard.

Similarly, Amitabh Thakur, Additional DGP (Operations) has been appointed as Transport Commissioner.

Additional DGP (Headquarters) Suresh Dev Datta Singh, a 1998-batch officer has been named the new Additional DGP (Operations).

A M Prasad and Dayal Gangwar, two senior officers awaiting posting following their central deputation, have been appointed as Special DGP HRPC (human rights protection cell) and ADGP Railways and Coastal Security respectively.

R K Sharma, ADGP (Law and Order) has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Headquarters.

Additional DGP (Modernisation) Sanjay Kumar is the new Additional DGP (Law and Order) and Additional DGP (Communication).

Additional DGP, SFSL, Rajesh Kumar, a 1998-batch officer, has been made the new Additional DGP (Modernisation).