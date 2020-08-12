Odisha Govt's Mandatory Aadhar Card Linkage In Pension Scheme Could Affect 11 Lakh People

The Odisha Government's decision to make Aadhaar cards mandatory for receiving pensions has caused widespread outrage in the state especially after sources revealed that the move could lead to more than 11 lakh people losing the benefits guaranteed under the state's schemes.

In an order in July and subsequently, in August, the Odisha government asked all districts to make Aadhar card as the mandatory proof of identity for pensioners under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) which guarantees benefits to over 49 lakh people.

As per the updated National Dashboard of National Social Assistance Programme, 83% of the NSAP accounts in Odisha have been “verified” by Aadhaar, while about 74% have been verified for the MBPY scheme.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, this move is facing a lot of backlash in the state, with activists requesting for the broadening of social welfare schemes and pension services instead of adding clauses to narrow them down. Even the Odisha Government's one-time payment of Rs 1000 as an immediate financial relief amid the COVID pandemic met with a backlash since the scheme also required Aadhaar linkage and verification.

The National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) cover some of the most vulnerable citizens in the country including the elderly, persons with disabilities, widows, and transgender persons. Under the schemes, various programs, a pension of between Rs500- Rs700 a month, can be claimed by the beneficiary. It is said that over 11 lah people may fall out of the list of beneficiaries with the introduction of the mandatory Aadhar card system.

