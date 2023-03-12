Odisha Has Detected 59 H3N2 Influenza Cases In 2 Months, Informs State Health Department

59 H3N2 Influenza cases have now been confirmed out of the 225 samples that were taken throughout Odisha in the month of January and February, informed Director Dr Sanghamitra Pati, Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) Bhubaneshwar.

Giving the confirmation, Pati said that “symptoms are similar to the seasonal flu viruses including fever and cough etc.”

State’s Health Secretary issues directive to district administrations

According to the Department of Health, the Health Secretary of Odisha on Sunday issued a directive to all district administrations to be vigilant and step up influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) surveillance at the facility and community levels in response to a sharp increase in H3N2 virus cases across the state.

“H1N1 and H3N2 are subtypes of Influenza A virus . It's a common flu virus quite common in children and elderly from December to March. Most of the illnesses are mild and self limiting. Handwashing, personal hygiene and avoiding crowded places are the key measures to be followed as done earlier,” State Health Department said in a press statement.

“Our 30 DPHLs are continuously monitoring the trend of ILI and SARI cases by testing samples regularly in our 23 RTPCR labs and DPHLs. Our 30 DPHLs are doing H1N1 testing on a regular basis. Each of them have requisite infrastructure and lab logistics to conduct the tests if a surge is seen in near future,” it added.

State’s readiness for upcoming danger

Furthermore, informing about the state’s readiness, the release said, “Our State is continuously testing the samples of ILI and SARI cases for detection of Covid cases, District IDSP units are in readiness and constantly monitoring the situation. Labs are kept in readiness to handle the surge of cases occurring if any.”

Notably, H3N2 influenza has taken two lives each from Karnataka and Haryana, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The two most common subtypes are H3N2 and H1N1. These two subtypes are both influenza 'A' types.

Influenza to decline from March end

However, the Union Ministry of Health on Friday, March 10, said that the cases arising from seasonal influenza including H3N2 are expected to decline from March end.