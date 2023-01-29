Odisha Health Minister Naba Das No More: Here's Everything That Happened In Pictures

Naba Kishore Das, Odisha's Health and Family Welfare minister, died after he was allegedly shot by a policeman, identified as assistant sub-inspector Gopal Das, on Sunday. The incident took place while the minister was on his way to attend a programme at Gandhi Chowk in Odisha's Brajarajnagar.

At around 1 pm Sunday afternoon, minister Naba Das alighted from his car. He was greeted by supporters and was being garlanded when ASI Gopal Das opened fire at him.

Right after the incident, locals nabbed the ASI and handed him over to the police. Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi said that the ASI was being interrogated.

Das, who was a confidant of Odisha's Chief Minister was badly injured when he came out from the car, officials said.

Odisha Health Minister was airlfited to Apollo Hospital

Naba Kishore Das was initially taken to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital but was later airlifted to Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

Statement from hospital authorities

Hospital authorities said Naba Kishore Das died of a bullet injury to the left side of his chest. "A team of doctors led by Dr Debashish Nayak immediately attended to and operated on him. On operating was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury,"

Odisha Chief Minister meets family members of Naba Kishore Das

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met the family members of the state's Health Minister and condoled his demise saying that he was an asset to the government and the party.

ରାଜ୍ୟର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତଥା @bjd_odisha ର ନେତା ନବ କିଶୋର ଦାସଙ୍କ ଅକାଳ ବିୟୋଗ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଶୋକରେ ମ୍ରିୟମାଣ। ତୃଣମୂଳସ୍ତର ନେତା ଭାବେ ତାଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଓ ଦଳମତ ନିର୍ବିଶେଷରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଭଲପାଇବା ଓ ସମ୍ମାନ ରହିଛି। ସମଗ୍ର ରାଜ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ଏହା ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। ସରକାର ଓ ଦଳରେ ତାଙ୍କ ଭୂମିକା ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 29, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles death of Odisha Health Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of Naba Kishore Das and said he was saddened by the unfortunate demise of Naba Das.



PM Modi tweeted: "Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti."