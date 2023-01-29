Odisha Health Minister Naba Das Shot At By Policeman In Daylight; Minister Being Airlifted

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das has been shot at by ASI rank officer, Gopal Das on his way to attend a programme. According to sources, the policeman has been arrested. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader was shot near Gandhi chowk in Jharsuguda district on Sunday morning. He sustained injuries after being shot and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The motivation for the attack is not clear yet but the minister is serious and the policeman has been taken into custody. According to the sources, the firing was pre-planned and the minister was shot in the chest. Health Minister Naba Das is being airlifted now from Jharsuguda DHH to Bhubaneswar.

Reports suggest that around four to five rounds were fired.

Reports suggest that around four to five rounds were fired.

According to sources, the policeman opened fire at Naba Das after he stepped out of his vehicle but the exact reason behind the firing is still unclear. Minutes after the health minister was attacked, BJD activists staged a dharna following the firing incident.

First reaction from the Odisha government

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Odisha minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik claimed that it could be a pre-planned attack and the minister is serious and being airlifted.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Odisha minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik claimed that it could be a pre-planned attack and the minister is serious and being airlifted.

Accused nabbed, first pictures out

The accused policeman Gopal Das was arrested immediately after firing shots at the Odisha health minister. Republic has accessed pictures of the accused ASI in the case. The accused, identified as Gopal Das was posted at Gandhi chowk. Odisha Crime Branch is carrying out an investigation into the firing of health minister Naba Kishore Das Jharsuguda.