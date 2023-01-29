Odisha Health Minister Naba Das Shot At By Policeman: What We Know So Far

Quick links:
Moment of attack on Odisha Health Minister Naba Das. Image: PTI/Republic
Odisha Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was shot at, allegedly by a cop, in Jharsuguda district on Sunday. The incident took place when he was on his way to attend a programme at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar.
#BREAKING | Odisha Chief Minister #NaveenPatnaik arrives at Bhubaneswar hospital where state Health Minister #NabaDas is admitted. pic.twitter.com/QfzL59hifF— Republic (@republic) January 29, 2023