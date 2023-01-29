Last Updated:

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das Shot At By Policeman: What We Know So Far

ASI Gopal Das opened fire at Naba Kishore Das in Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm when the minister alighted from the car to greet people.

Odisha Health Minister

Moment of attack on Odisha Health Minister Naba Das. Image: PTI/Republic


Odisha Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was shot at, allegedly by a cop, in Jharsuguda district on Sunday. The incident took place when he was on his way to attend a programme at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar. 

Odisha minister shot at: What we know so far

  1. Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das allegedly opened fire at Naba Kishore Das in Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm when the minister alighted from the car to greet people.
  2. The locals nabbed the accused ASI and handed him over to the police. Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi said that the ASI is being interrogated.
  3. Das, who sustained bullet injuries in the chest, was initially taken to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital. Later, arrangements were made to airlift him to a Bhubaneswar hospital for better treatment. The green corridor is in place in Bhubaneswar for ferrying the minister to the hospital.
  4. In video footage accessed by Republic, Naba Kishore Das was seen bleeding from the chest with people trying to lift the injured minister and place him on the front seat of a car.
  5. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condemned the incident and prayed for Das' early recovery.
  6. The CM has directed the crime branch to take up the investigation of the case. He also asked senior crime branch officers to go to the spot.
  7. In Brajrajnagar, tension prevailed following the incident with supporters of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) minister questioning "security lapses".
  8. Ahead of the 2019 Odisha assembly elections, Das left Indian National Congress Congress and joined BJD.
