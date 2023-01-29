Odisha Health Minister Naba Das Shot At: Government Forms 7-member Panel To Probe Incident

The CID-Crime branch has taken over the case of firing on Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Sunday, hours after which he was shot at, on January 29.

The investigating team that has been formed is going to be led under the supervision of Ramesh Ch Dora, Deputy Superintendent of Police and will comprise seven members including a Cyber Expert, Ballistic Expert, and officers of the Crime Branch.

Odisha Health Minister was shot at by police officer Gopal Das

The Odisha Health Minister was shot by Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Gopal Das while he was on his way to attend a program. The incident occurred near Gandhi chowk in Jharsuguda district on Sunday morning and he was immediately taken to the hospital.

However, the Biju Janata Dal minister died after some time due to fatal injuries. As per the sources, the policeman has been arrested but the reason for the firing has not been clarified yet, and thus the investigation is been given to CID-Crime Branch.

Statement by the hospital

Confirming the news, Apollo Hospital officials issued a statement. It read, "A team of doctors led by Dr Debashish Nayak immediately attended to and operated on him. On operating was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury. The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries."