Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das Dies Of Bullet Injury

Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das died of bullet injury hours after being shot by a policeman, Apollo Hospital officials said on Sunday.

The hospital in a statement said that Das was admitted with gunshot wounds to the left chest. "A team of doctors led by Dr Debashish Nayak immediately attended to and operated on him. On operating was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury."

"The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries," it added.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condoled the demise of the state's Health Minister and said that he was an asset to the government and the party.

Das, a confidant of the Chief Minister, was shot and grievously injured when he got out of his car on Sunday, allegedly by a police officer, officials said.

The shooting took place in Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm on January 29 when the minister was on his way to attend a programme in the Jharsuguda district. The accused Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das has been arrested

Initially, Das was taken to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital, the SDPO said. Then he was airlifted to Bhubaneswar in an air ambulance and admitted to Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, Gopal Das's wife Jayanati told reporters at her residence near Berhampur in Ganjam district that she heard the news about her husband firing at the minister from television channels.

Jayanati said Gopal suffered from mental disorder for the last seven-eight years, and was taking medicines and appeared quite normal. She said her husband had made a video call to their daughter in the morning.

Gopal had no personal enmity with the minister, said Jayanati, demanding a proper investigation into the matter to find out the truth.