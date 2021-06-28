Odisha Health Minister Requests Union Govt To Provide 6 Lakh Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

With a move to continue Odisha's enhanced vaccination drive, state Health Minister Naba Kisore Das on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan for additional vaccine doses. Kishore Das requested centre to provide 6 lakh vaccine doses immediately for the state as it has been administering an average of 3 lakh people have been per day since June 21 and aims at continuing the speed.

The state health minister wrote that additional doses are required to run the drive 'smoothly' in Odisha.

"You are therefore requested to allocate an additional 6 lakh doses of Covidshield to Odisha for the month of June to manage sessions in the state smoothly. It is requested that vaccine pre-positioning may please be done in advance so as to prevent any event of stock-out in the state and help us plan sessions and mobilize beneficiaries in advance," wrote Odisha health minister Kishore Das after giving details of vaccination figures of the state.

Odisha vaccination drive

As per the letter written by the state's health minister, Odisha has:

Administered 1.14 crore doses of vaccines to citizens since vaccination drive was initiated on January 16.

Vaccine wastage remained 3% with savings of 2.9 lakh doses.

Odisha has vaccinated an average of 3 lakh citizens per day since June 21.

The health minister (state), in his letter also claimed that Odisha is capable of administering 3.5 lakh citizens per day.

Odisha COVID-19 cases

In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded at least 3,319 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 9,03,789, while 43 fresh fatalities raised the toll to 3,930, a health department official said. Currently, there are 32,404 active coronavirus cases in the coastal state. As many as 8,67,402 patients, including 3,578 yesterday, have recovered from the highly infectious virus.

Odisha's first Delta Variant infected patient recovers

A 60-year-old man, who hails from Barkote block of Deogarh district of Odisha recovered from the Delta variant of COVID-19 on Sunday. According to the PTI report, the elderly took a little over three weeks to defeat the virus. He was also the first patient from the state to get infected with the new and dangerous variant of the virus.