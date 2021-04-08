Odisha Health Minister Urges Centre For Supply Of 10 Days Stock Of COVID Vaccines

A day after Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan regarding the adequate COVID-19 vaccine supply to the state, Das told the media that the vaccine stock of Odisha will only last for 2 more days. The state is left with 5.34 lakhs doses, he added.

Odisha Health Minister noted, "Right now we have 5.34 lakhs doses. We administer 2.5-lakh vaccines daily. So, our stock will last for 2 more days. We've written to Centre to send us a minimum of 25-lakh vaccines for 10 days so that we can vaccinate properly. Vaccination is going on well here." READ | COVID-19 negative report must for Jagannath Temple visit; Odisha's tally mounts to 3,43,856

Odisha Health Minister writes to Centre for an adequate supply of COVID vaccines

The state minister had written to Union Health Minister requesting the supply of at least 10 days stock, 25 lakh doses, of the Covishield vaccine to the state immediately for effective vaccination of the targeted population.

The letter read, "Inviting a reference to the subject cited above, you will agree that in order to effectively deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. It is essential to step up vaccination of vulnerable person. Presently. Odisha is vaccinating about 2.5 lakh persons daily. Due to a shortage of vaccines, we have had to close nearly 700 vaccination centres in the State (out of over 1400 functional sites. only 755 could be mode active today). You will also appreciate that due to its diligent and meticulous management of a valuable vaccine resource, Odisha has achieved a negative vaccine wastage of -0.5 pc i.e a vaccine savings of 0.5 pc." READ | Odisha suspends classroom teaching for class 9 & 11 students

Das wrote, "As of 7 April (10.00 AM). we have stock of 5.34 lakh doses of Covishield in the State. With this stock, we will be able to continue the vaccination for the next two days. By 9th April, there will be a stock-out of Covishield vaccine in the entire State, This will adversely impact the timely administration of the second dose of vaccine as well as delay in vaccination of citizens (45 years and above). This matter has been raised repeatedly by the Additional Chief Secretary, Health Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha with the Ministry of Health Family Welfare."

According to the State Health Department on Thursday, Odisha has registered 791 new COVID-19 cases, 246 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours.

As a result, the cumulative number of infections has reached 3,44,647. There are currently 4,062 active cases, with 3,38,662 patients recovered. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 1,923 people in the state.

