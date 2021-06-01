Odisha Health Minister Writes To Centre Seeking Vaccine Procurement At Country-level

The Health Minister of Odisha, Naba Kishore Das on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan regarding vaccine procurement from the global manufacturers. In the letter, he cited that appeals put forward by various states to the global manufacturers received no response. Noting the situation, Naba Kishore Das stated that abroad-based pharmaceutical companies are facing indemnity issues and they are willing to deal with Central level Federal procurement only, thus Central level Statutory Clearance is required for vaccine supply in the states.

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das in a letter to Union Health Minister highlighted that States which floated global tenders are facing non-response of vaccine manufacturers and urged for procurement of global vaccines at country-level, rather than individual States. pic.twitter.com/zDPtqOkkn3 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

Odisha's stand on Vaccination

Naba Kishore Das in his letter to Union Health Minister stated that Odisha has been on top of its game in vaccination administration and with its meticulously planned drive, the state is among the list of lowest vaccination shortage. He noted that around 61,06,415 people have already been vaccinated in the state with at least the first dose. Odisha is following the drive with a rate of 2 lakh inoculation per day, though the rate has now reduced to 60,000-70,000 due to the vaccination shortage. The state however has the capacity to vaccinate 3 lakh people every day.

The State Health Minister further informed that following Central`s permit to secure vaccines directly from the manufacturer, Odisha placed an order of 220 lakh doses of Covishield to Serum Institue of India, and 10.34 lakh doses of Covaxin to Bharat Biotech. The state was only able to procure 5,78,480 doses of Covaxin and 1,65,490 doses of Covishield which is inadequate compared to the order, informed Naba Kishore Das.

The State Health Minister in his letter put forward the importance of vaccination and said, "Vaccination has been a game-changer in most countries in saving both lives and economy. It is important that we complete the vaccination on a fear footing before the onset of the possible third wave. In view of the urgency of the issue, we look forward to early action in this regard and assure our continued cooperation to defeat COVID-19."

Naba Kishore Das further stated that the state of Odisha after facing the problem of direct purchase floated a Global Tender. However, the state failed to receive any active responses in the pre-bid stage. He also informed that SII and Bharat Biotech were absent in the pre-bid meeting thus it could be said that the pharmaceutical companies are facing problems in supplying vaccines to match the urgent requirement.