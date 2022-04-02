Odisha: IMD Informs Parts Of State Record Mean Temperature Of 25.20°C, Highest In 120 Yrs

In the latest tweet by ANI, Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar, has informed that the eastern and northeastern parts of Odisha have recorded a mean temperature of 25.20°C, which is the highest in 120 years.

The mean temp in eastern & northeastern parts of Odisha was 25.20°C which is highest in 120 yrs. State had 96% deficit in rainfall this March along with rapid dryness. Climate change & urbanization are adding to severity of temp,'' Senior Scientist at IMD, Bhubaneswar told ANI.

IMD’s heatwave alert

While speaking to ANI earlier this week, IMD had issued a yellow warning of heatwaves in many of the state's interior districts over the next two to three days.

Das informed that Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Angul, and Kalahandi are among the districts that are anticipated to suffer heatwave conditions. In addition, the Met Office also predicts mild to moderate rain and thundershowers in isolated areas across certain regions on Sunday.

Max temp reaches 42.7 degrees celsius

During the day, the maximum temperature in Titlagarh town reached 42.7 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state. The next hottest temperature was 42.5 degrees Celsius in Bolangir. Temperatures in six more locations ranged from 40 to above 41 degrees Celsius. According to ANI's report, the city's maximum temperature was 34.8 degrees Celsius.

Infants and elderly advised to stay indoors

"After a hiatus, conditions for rising mercury levels would become favourable again, particularly in the interior and coastal pockets," Umashankar Das told ANI. District collectors have been instructed by the state government to keep vigilant. In a routine recommendation to collectors, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) stated that people should be urged to take preventive precautions against the heat. Heat waves, according to the IMD, can be dangerous to the health of vulnerable persons such as infants, the old, and the sick.

While speaking with ANI, Das advised the infants and elderly to stay indoors from 11:30 am to 3 PM to avoid direct exposure to heat. Others were advised to take precautionary measures while stepping out in the sun. Furthermore, the senior Scientist informed that the temperature will be normal, but due to excessive humidity, the weather will be warm.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI