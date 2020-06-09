Odisha Issues New Guidelines For Government Departments, Offices For COVID-19 Prevention

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Tuesday issued a fresh order along with a set of guidelines, asking for strict implementation of preventive measures in all government offices as per the guidelines for containment of COVID-19 in the state.

Odisha has so far reported 2994 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Of these,1993 patients have recovered while nine have died.

The guidelines issued by the General Administration and Public Grievances (GA&PG) department has directed "that the following precautionary measures with prime importance to "Social Distancing" be meticulously enforced in all the Government Departments / Offices of the state so as to restrain the spread of COVID-19."

"All the employees inside the office premises are required to wear mask compulsorily, for the entire period of their stay in office. Willful deviation from the instructions shall be construed to be official indiscipline along with the principle of Social Distancing of two meters between two persons is required to be strictly maintained at all times in the office," read theorder issued by GA & PG Department.

Social distancing

The order strictly prohibits unnecessary gathering/crowding in common passages /corridors and mandates compliance of social distancing norms in seating arrangements.

"Official meetings and gatherings shall be restricted to minimum and organised preferably through video-conferencing. In case of necessity of a physical meeting, seating may be arranged with appropriate physical distance amongst the participants, keeping in view the size of the Hall," it said.

The order said proper sanitisation of the office buildings/common space should be done at regular intervals and adequate cleaning and sanitation materials are to be procured by the respective office establishment. It also said visitors from outside to the office premises may be restricted to bare minimum and they should be disposed of within a limited period following sanitation norms.

"Officials feeling physical discomfort and suffering should be advised to seek proper medical care and lf having symptoms of fever/respiratory problem should seek leave on due information to respective reporting authorities. In cases of severity, home-quarantine as per the guidelines may be ensured," it said.

It said that any officer and staff residing in the containment zone should inform the same to the supervisory officer and not attend the office till the containment zone is denotified. Such staff should be permitted to work from home and it will not be counted as leave period.

"More than 4 persons in the lift are not allowed. Inside the lift, the persons should stand facing the walls of the lift and not facing each other," it further said.

"For air-conditioning/ventilatory, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30oC, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70 per cent, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate," it added.

