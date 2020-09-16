Odisha Issues Precautions Ahead Of Assembly Session, All MLAs To Undergo RT-PCR Test

Ahead of the monsoon session in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, the state government has issued precautionary measures for prevention of COVID-19 within the assembly premises. The Health and Family Welfare Department of the state announced that doctors and medical staff will be deployed within the Assembly premises at all times. Speaker SN Patro has decided that no person would be allowed to enter the assembly premises without being tested for COVID-19.

RT-PCR tests on Day 1, 2 & 5

An RT-PCR test will be conducted for all the MLAs of the Odisha Legislative Assembly on the first and second day of the Assembly on September 27 and 28. The PSOs and the drivers of the MLAs will also be tested. This would be followed by another RT-PCR test on the fifth day of the Assembly session on October 4.

Testing would also be extended to officers and staff of the OLA Secretariat along-with officers and staff of the office of the Chief Minister, Ministers, Leader of Opposition, Ministers of State, and Government Chief Whip who would be compulsorily tested from September 26 to 28 in the Assembly premises by the team of doctors. The Health Department further said that if any member feels uncomfortable during the session of the Assembly, they may go for an antigen test.

As per the state, the speaker has also issued a list of precautions that needs to be followed by everyone in the Legislative Assembly in view of the prevailing pandemic. All MLAs and officials of Legislative, Question, Reporting Branches and other House-related staff required in the Assembly Hall, will be provided with face-shield, mask, hand gloves, and sanitisers by Health Department daily before the commencement of each sitting during the session.

The Assembly Secretariat will also provide the list of MLAs and staff to the Health Department as well as Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation in advance.

(With Agency Inputs; Image credits- PTI)