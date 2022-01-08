Odisha: Jagannath Temple To Remain Closed From Jan 10 To 31 Amid Rising COVID Cases

Due to the present COVID-19 scenario, the Odisha's Lord Jagannath Temple will be closed to pilgrims from January 10 to January 31, according to Puri Collector Samarth Verma. The Special Relief Commissioner, on January 7, stated that the government has decided to close colleges, universities, and technical education institutions throughout the state beginning January 10.

"All colleges, universities and technical educational institutions other than Medical Colleges, Nursing Colleges and Institutions under the control of Health and Family Welfare Department under the superintendence of Government of Odisha shall remain closed with effect from January 10, 2022," according to an official order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner.

Schools, Colleges advised to conduct classes virtually

It further added that the authorities of colleges, universities, and technical educational institutions must take all necessary steps to conduct classes virtually, and seek other alternative modes of learning. In addition, with effect from January 10, all hostels in such academic institutions will be closed. Scholars, researchers, and students who wish to stay in the hostel for research/project work or other academic activities may be permitted to do so if they provide an undertaking to the competent authorities of the respective institutions to that effect, the order stated.

All ongoing offline examinations, on the other hand, will be allowed to proceed as planned if COVID situation remains under control. The order further added that the teaching and non-teaching employees of colleges, universities, and technical educational institutions shall work in accordance with the prevailing guidelines for government officials and perform duties such as taking online classes, academic, semi-academic, and administrative functions, as assigned by the authorities. Off-line, in-person coaching or classes are not permitted, according to the order.

Yesterday, the COVID-19 cases in Odisha surpassed the 2500-case barrier for the first time in 2022, with 2,703 cases, including 409 children aged 0 to 18. On Friday, the Khordha district, which encompasses Bhubaneswar, topped the list once more with 926 cases. According to data released by the State Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha last topped the 2000-case milestone in a single day on July 19, 2021, with 2,085 cases (I&PR). On Thursday, the state reported 1,897 COVID-19 cases, and on Tuesday, there were 1,216 infections.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: PTI