Odisha: Law Ministry Seeks Response From ASG As Advocates Accuse Him Of Corruption In HC

After a joint complaint was filed with signatures of several advocates appearing before Orissa High Court, highlighting several serious corruption allegations against the ASG Prasanna Kumar Parhi, the Union Law Ministry took cognizance of the claims and asked the ASG to reply within seven working days.

'Send your comments within seven days': Law Ministry to ASG Prasanna Kumar Parhi

In its notice to the ASG, the Law Ministry stated, "You are requested to send your comments against the allegations made in this department within seven days of receipt of this communication."

In December 2021, several advocates had signed a letter which had stated, "The ASGI is involved in corrupt practices and is not allowing the CGC to handle the cases independently, with the sole intention to grab the bill amount and enrich himself, which violates the guidelines of equal distribution of cases amongst the panel councils as stipulated by the Ministry of Law and Justice. He is also not distributing the cases to the senior panel councils of the High Court. It is revealed that he threatens and misbehaves with the CGCs."

The letter further stated, "Treat this letter as most urgent and take immediate action to remove Mr. Prasanna Kumar Parhi, ASGI of Orissa High Court and further order may be issued to all departments not to release his bills till it is scrutinized and recover all the bill which he has illegally raised and payment has been made, as he has violated the guidelines and illegally taking bills from Govt. of India being the first law officer of the State. Awaiting for your early judicious decision and action to save the image of Govt."

Image: ANI