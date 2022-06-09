Odisha: Leopard Rescued From Well By Fire Department, Internet Calls It 'praiseworthy'

Recently, a video of the rescue of the leopard has gone viral on the internet. The video shows a leopard who fell into a well in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, was pulled out by fire department officials. The viral video was shared under the Twitter handle Odisha Fire Services HGsCD and since then it has gained traction on social media.

The video shared on Twitter opens up to show a tired leopard sitting on a suspended wooden log. Slowly, it tried to get hold of the wooden ladder kept inside the well and climbed up. After reaching on top of the well, the leopard rushed and escaped immediately. The rescue operation was carried out by fire department official Mishra Kishan. Meanwhile, ANI quoted Kishan, "We got info about it from the Forest dept. We went to that place and rescued the leopard with the help of a wooden ladder".

One leopard has been safely rescued from a deep well At-Mushakata, PS-Rairakhole, Dist.-Sambalpur by Rairakhole Fire Service personnel in a joint operation with other agencies #OdishaFireService @CMO_Odisha @homeodisha @DGFS_HGs_CD pic.twitter.com/O4mnJJHUu5 — OdishaFireServicesHGsCD (@OdishaFS_HGs_CD) June 8, 2022

CMO Odisha lauds efforts of the rescue team

The boundary of the well was netted and only one side was left open for the leopard to enter the forest, to ensure the safety of people in the area. Villagers who spotted the leopard inside the well had informed officials, according to an Odisha TV report. A forest official told Odisha TV that the rescue was successful without any attack from the animal. Moreover, sharing the video, Office of Odisha Cheif Minister Naveen Patnaik lauded the efforts of the rescue team. “Commend the swift response of @OdishaFS_HGs_CD personnel and officials of @ForestDeptt who successfully rescued a leopard from a deep well in Rairakhol in #Sambalpur district. Appreciation for the timely operation which safely rescued the leopard” tweeted CMO Odisha.

Commend the swift response of @OdishaFS_HGs_CD personnel and officials of @ForestDeptt who successfully rescued a leopard from a deep well in Rairakhol in #Sambalpur district. Appreciation for the timely operation which safely rescued the leopard. #OdishaCares https://t.co/TkAhJgTSga — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) June 8, 2022

Netizens hail the 'good work'

As the video went viral, internet users appreciated the officials for saving the leopard. The video has garnered several reactions accompanied by likes and retweets. The viral news has prompted many users to express their views, "Fire Service is committed to its motto WE SERVE TO SAVE. Thanks to the team", a user expressed. The second user wrote, "Rescue efforts appreciated". The third user expressed, "Good job by the rescue team praiseworthy".

Job well done 👏 — Aslesh (@AsleshMohapatra) June 8, 2022

Good job — SANJAY KUMAR (@sanjaymallick02) June 8, 2022

Great work — Odisha Paryavaran Sanrakshan Abhiyan Trust (@OdishaSeaTurtle) June 8, 2022

Image: Twitter/@ANI