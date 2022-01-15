Odisha logs 10,856 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more fatalities

Bhubaneswar, Jan 15 (PTI) Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 11,22,735 on Saturday with 10,856 fresh infections, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,478, the Health Department said in a bulletin.

The daily test positivity rate jumped to 14.49 per cent from 13.57 per cent the previous day, when 10,273 cases were reported, it said.

Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported over a quarter of the new cases at 3,087, followed by 1,943 in Sundargarh, 909 in Cuttack and 500 in Sambalpur.

Odisha now has 61,809 active cases, while 10,52,395 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 2,216 since Friday, the bulletin said.

The state tested 74,936 samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, it added. PTI HMB RBT RBT

