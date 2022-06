Odisha logs 12 fresh COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar, Jun 13 (PTI) Odisha recorded 12 new coronavirus cases on Monday, seven less than the previous day, taking the tally to 12,88,651, the health department said.

The toll remained at 9,126 as there was no new death due to the pathogen in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to a bulletin.

The state currently has 148 active COVID-19 cases while 17 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,79,324, the department said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.15 per cent as the new infections were detected from 8,089 samples tested, it added. PTI HMB RG RG

