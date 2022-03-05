Odisha Logs 145 New COVID-19 Cases, Seven Fresh Fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,85,760 on Saturday as 145 more people, including 37 children, tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 9,098, a health bulletin said.

Odisha had registered 128 cases and six deaths on Friday.

The state now has 1,590 active cases, while 12,75,019 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 263 in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.29 per cent as 49,464 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

