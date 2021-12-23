Odisha logs 155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,53,504 on Thursday as 155 more people tested positive for the infection, 28 lesser than the previous day, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,448, a health official said.

Ninety-one new cases were reported in quarantine centres, and 64 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Thirty-two children are among the new patients. Khurda, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, registered the highest number of new cases at 84, followed by 10 in Sambalpur. Thirteen of the 30 districts did not record any new case.

The state's daily test positivity rate stood at 0.25 per cent as 61,760 samples were tested.

The fresh fatality was registered in Jajpur district. Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The state now has 1,784 active cases, while 10,43,219 patients have recovered from the disease to date, including 174 on Wednesday.

Odisha has thus far tested over 2.50 crore samples for COVID-19, and inoculated more than 1.02 crore people with both doses of the vaccine. PTI AAM ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)