Odisha logs 169 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

Bhubaneswar, Dec 18 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,52,641 on Saturday as 169 more people tested positive for the infection, 15 more than the previous day, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,442, a health bulletin said.

Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, registered the highest number of new cases at 88, followed by nine in Cuttack. Twenty-nine children are among the new patients, it said.

The fresh fatality was registered in Mayurbhanj district. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said.

Odisha now has 1,922 active cases, while 10,42,224 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 222 in the last 24 hours.

The state tested 61,077 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.28 per cent.

The administration has thus far inoculated over 2.86 crore people, of whom 1.85 crore have been fully vaccinated. PTI HMB ACD ACD

