Odisha logs 170 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 7 months

Bhubaneswar, Nov 5 (PTI) Odisha on Friday registered 170 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in seven months and 181 less than the previous day, pushing the state's tally to 10,42,943, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 8,350 as three more persons succumbed to the infection. This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died in the state due to comorbidities.

The official said that the state had for the last time reported 170 new cases on March 24 this year.

The new cases reported on Friday included 24 children and adolescents in the age group of 0-18 years. The rate of infection in the age group of 0 to 18 years, now stands at 14.11 per cent against the previous day’s 12.82, he said.

The state had reported 351 new cases on Thursday, 322 on Wednesday, 327 on Tuesday and 316 on Monday.

Of the 170 new cases, 98 were reported from quarantine centres while the remaining 72 were local contacts. Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, registered the highest 61 cases, followed by Cuttack (19) and Kendrapada (11).

Ten districts reported nil cases in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate dropped to 0.30 per cent on Friday. The TPR was 0.49 per cent on Thursday and 0.52 per cent on Wednesday.

The state currently has 3,651 active COVID-19 cases while 10,30,889 patients have recovered from the disease, including 447 on Thursday.

Odisha has so far conducted over 2.22 crore sample tests including 55,743 on Thursday for COVID-19. The state’s positivity rate stands at 4.67 per cent.

As many as 1,21,40,823 people have so far been fully inoculated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. PTI AAM RG RG

