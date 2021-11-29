Odisha Logs 197 Fresh COVID Cases, 2 More Deaths

Odisha on Monday registered 197 new COVID-19 cases, six more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 10,48,880, a health department bulletin said.

Two more fatalities due to the infection raised the death toll to 8,409, it said.

Twenty-five children are among the new patients.

Khurda district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 94, followed by Sambalpur at 16, the bulletin said.

The two fresh fatalities were recorded in Bargarh district, it said.

Fifty-three other COVID patients have so far died due to comorbidities.

Eleven of the 30 districts of the state did not report any new case in the last 24 hours, while six have active cases in single digit, it said.

Odisha now has 2,333 active cases, and 10.38 lakh people, including 221 on Sunday, have so far recovered from the disease.

At least 52,228 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Altogether, 2.77 crore people have received the first dose of COVID vaccines, while nearly 1.54 crore beneficiaries have been administered the second jab.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)