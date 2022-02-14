Odisha logs 20 COVID-19 deaths, 859 fresh cases

Bhubaneswar, Feb 14 (PTI) Odisha on Monday reported 859 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 12,78,121, the health department said in its bulletin.

Twenty more people, including six in Balasore and four in Jajpur, succumbed to the infection, raising the toll to 8,904, the bulletin said.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities in the past On Sundat, the state had logged 1,148 cases and 22 deaths.

Of the 859 new patients, 172 are children.

Altogether 12,57,840 people have recovered from the disease -- 1,845 of them in the last 24 hours.

Odisha currently has 11,324 active cases, including 2,041 in Khurda, which is in the yellow zone.

As many as 59,092 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate stood at 1.45 per cent, the bulletin added. PTI HMB RMS RMS

