Odisha Logs 205 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Fatalities

Odisha on Sunday registered 205 new COVID-19 cases, 34 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 10,47,003, a health department official said.

Two fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,393, he said.

The daily count of COVID-19 cases in the coastal state remained above 200 for six consecutive days.

Forty-five children and adolescents are among the new patients, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate among people below 18 years of age was at 21.95 per cent, up from the previous day's 15.48 per cent. The new cases were reported from 19 districts, while 11 others did not register any fresh infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Of the new cases, 119 were recorded in quarantine centres and the remaining 86 detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest number of fresh cases at 107, followed by Sundargarh (22) and Cuttack (10).

The two new COVID fatalities were registered in Khurda, the official said.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have so far died due to comorbidities, he said.

Odisha now has 2,327 active cases, while 263 more people were cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,36,230.

The state has thus far conducted over 2.32 crore sample tests, including 50,233 on Saturday, for the infection and the positivity rate stands at 4.5 per cent.

Over 1.43 crore people have received both doses of COVID vaccines, the official added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)