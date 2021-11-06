Odisha Logs 208 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Fatalities

Odisha on Saturday logged 208 new COVID-19 cases, 38 more than the previous day, taking the state’s tally to 10,43,151 while four fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,354, a health department official said.

The 208 cases included 23 children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years. The rate of infection in this age group now is 11.05 per cent against the previous day’s 14.11 per cent.

The state had reported 170 new cases, the lowest in the last seven months, on Friday, 351 on Thursday, 322 on Wednesday, 327 on Tuesday and 316 on Monday.

Of the new cases, 119 were reported from quarantine centres while the remaining 89 were local contacts. Khurda district of which Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the highest of 99 cases, followed by Cuttack (20). Nine districts reported zero cases.

As 208 people tested positive for infection out of 51,830 samples tested on Friday, the state’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.40 per cent.

The Health and Family Welfare department said four patients - two in Khurda and one each in Angul and Kendrapara districts, succumbed to COVID-19, taking the state’s coronavirus death toll to 8,354. Besides, 53 other COVID-19 patients had also died due to comorbidities, he said.

The state currently has 3,319 active COVID-19 cases while 10,31,425 patients including 536 on Friday, recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Odisha has so far conducted over 2.23 crore sample tests including 51,830 on Friday. The state’s positivity rate stands at 4.66 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Health and Family Welfare department said that the state government should now open schools for children as the corona situation has significantly improved in the state.

Director of Health Service (DHS) Dr Bijay Mohapatra said though new variants of coronavirus have been detected in other countries, Odisha has no reasons to be worried over it as the state has already experienced it.

Stating that children have better immunity power than adults, Mohapatra said the number of daily COVID positive cases is gradually going down.

“There is no harm in reopening the primary and upper primary schools,” he said.

Mohapatra, however, said the COVID-19 guidelines could not be relaxed despite improvement of the situation. Even if all the schools are reopened, we must follow the guidelines like wearing masks, maintaining social distance and hand washing to prevent the spread of the virus.

