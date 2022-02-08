Odisha Logs 21 More COVID-19 Deaths, 1,503 New Infections

Odisha recorded 21 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, including a three-month-old infant, pushing the toll to 8,775, the health department said.

The caseload rose to 12,69,811 with 1,503 fresh infections, it said.

The state had logged 1,497 new cases and 22 deaths on Monday.

Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is situated, reported the highest number of 333 single-day cases, the department said in a bulletin.

Odisha now has 19,386 active cases, while 12,41,597 patients have recovered from the disease, including 3,621 in the last 24 hours.

It has conducted a total of 57,150 sample tests for COVID-19 since Monday, the bulletin added.

