Odisha logs 22 new COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar, Jun 15 (PTI) Odisha on Wednesday recorded 22 new coronavirus cases, eight more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 12,88,696, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 9,126 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha now has 166 active cases, and 14 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,79,351, the bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.22 per cent as the new infections were detected from 10,166 sample tests, it added. PTI HMB BDC BDC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)