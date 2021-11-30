Odisha Logs 228 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 New Fatalities

Odisha registered 228 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 31 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 10.49 lakh, a Health Department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll mounted to 8,411 as two more patients – one each in Jharsuguda and Nuapada districts – succumbed to the disease. Fifty-three other Covid patients have also so far died due to comorbidities, the bulletin said.

Thirty-five children were among those infected and Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is part, recorded the highest number of 96 new infections, followed by 17 in Cuttack, it said.

The state now has 2,338 active COVID-19 cases, while over 10.38 lakh people have so far recovered from the contagion.

Nuapada district has only one active case and is among the six districts that have the number of patients in single digits.

Seven of the 30 districts of the state did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.

At least 50,099 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 0.46 per cent.

On Monday, the state logged 197 fresh COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

Nearly 2.78 crore people have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine and over 1.54 crore beneficiaries have been administered the second jab.

