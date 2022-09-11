Odisha Logs 245 New COVID-19 Cases

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 13,30,240 on Sunday as 245 more people, including 43 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll rose to 9,185 as one more person succumbed to the disease, it said, adding that fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha had reported 269 infections on Saturday.

The state now has 1,756 active cases, while 246 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,19,246, the bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.88 per cent as the new coronavirus infections were detected from 13,050 sample tests, it added.