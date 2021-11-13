Odisha logs 247 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more fatalities

Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was among the two more patients who died of COVID-19 in Odisha, taking its toll to 8,375, while 247 fresh infections cases pushed the tally to 10,45,209, a health department official said on Saturday.

The coastal state has reported 6,490 COVID-19 deaths during the second wave as against 1,876 in the first.

The single-day fresh infections did not cross the 300-mark for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

Thirty-seven of the 247 new patients are children in the age group of 0-18 years.

The rate of infection among children and adolescents now stands at 14.97 per cent.

At least 144 new cases were recorded in quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, reported 115 cases followed by 22 in Cuttack. Ten districts did not report any new case in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Odisha currently has 2,790 active cases while 10,33,991 patients, including 339 on Friday, have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

The state has thus far conducted over 2.27 crore sample tests, 60,988 of them on Friday.

The positivity rate stands at 4.58 per cent, the official said.

As many as 1,33,60,655 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines so far, he added. PTI AAM RMS RMS

