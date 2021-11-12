Odisha Logs 263 New COVID Cases, 3 More Fatalities

Odisha on Friday reported 263 fresh COVID-19 cases, eight less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 10,44,962, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 8,373 as three more persons - two from Khurda and one from Mayurbhanj - succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, he said.

Fifty-three other COVID patients have so far died due to comorbidities, the official said.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, registered 129 fresh cases, followed by Cuttack (21), he said, adding that 44 new patients are below 18 years of age.

Odisha now has 2,884 active cases.

At least 308 more patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,33,652, the official said.

Over 2.26 crore sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 so far.

More than 2.65 crore people have been inoculated in the state with around 1.30 crore of them having received both doses of the vaccines, he added.

