Odisha Logs 276 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 50% New Infections From Khurda District

Odisha on Monday reported 276 new COVID-19 cases, 42 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 10,43,745, the Health department said.

One hundred and thirty eight new cases were reported from Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, while 12 out of the state’s 30 districts reported no new infections in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin stated.

The state had reported 318 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 208 on Saturday, 170 on Friday and 351 on Thursday.

The COVID-19 toll climbed to 8,361 with four more fatalities – two in Khurda, and one each in Ganjam and Puri districts. Fifty-three more COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to the Health department.

The number of active COVID-19 cases declined to 3,134 on Monday from 3,209 the previous day.

A total of 10,32,197 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, it said.

The bulletin stated that 2.63-crore first doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in the state, while 1.25-crore people had been inoculated with both doses of the vaccine.

