Odisha Logs 298 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two More Fatalities

Odisha reported 298 new COVID-19 cases On Saturday, the highest in more than a month, which took the tally to 10,55,132, the health department said in its bulletin.

The toll rose to 8,462 as two men, aged 40 and 65, succumbed to the disease in Cuttack district.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities in the past, the bulletin said.

The state had logged 335 coronavirus cases on November 25 and the daily count did not exceed thereafter. On Friday, 225 fresh cases and a fatality were registered.

Khurda, where Bhubaneswar is located, reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 119, followed by 35 in Cuttack. Thirty-three children are among those newly afflicted with the disease.

Odisha currently has 1,814 active cases, while 10,44,803 people have recovered -- 209 of them in the last 24 hours -- the department said.

More than 2.92 crore people have been inoculated with the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccine and over 2.08 crore have been administered both the doses, it added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)