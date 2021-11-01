Odisha Logs 316 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Three Fatalities

The twin districts of Khurda and Cuttack in Odisha accounted for over 58 per cent of 316 fresh COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, a health department official said. The state’s tally rose to 10,41,773, while the death toll mounted to 8,336 after three more patients - one each from Angul, Balasore and Ganjam districts - succumbed to the virus, he said.

Odisha had logged 488 new infections on Sunday.

Khurda, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, reported 152 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (32) and Mayurbhanj (28). Eight districts did not register any new coronavirus case.

The state now has 4,237 active cases, and 10,29,147 patients, including 450 since Sunday, have so far recovered from the highly infectious disease, the official said.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 2.20 crore sample tests, taking into account 63,651 such clinical examinations on Sunday. The positivity rate stands at 4.72 per cent, he said.

Altogether, 1,15,46,891 people have been fully inoculated with double doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the official added.

