Odisha logs 318 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fatalities

Bhubaneswar, Nov 7 (PTI) Odisha on Sunday registered 318 new cases taking the state’s COVID-19 caseload to 10,43,469 while three fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,357, a health department official said.

The new cases included 58 children and adolescents. The rate of infection among people in the age group of 0 to 18 years now stands at 18.23 per cent against the previous day’s 11.05 per cent.

The state had reported 208 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 170 on Friday and 351 on Thursday.

Of the 318 new cases, 186 were from quarantine centres while the remaining 132 were local contacts. Khurda district of which Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the highest of 139 cases, followed by Cuttack (31).

Khurda district alone accounted for above 43 per cent of the state’s daily caseload. Six other districts reported nil cases.

With 318 people testing positive for the infection out of 62,842 samples tested, the state’s daily test positivity rate (TPR) now is 0.50 per cent. The TPR was 0.40 per cent on Saturday and 0.30 on Friday.

The Health and Family Welfare department informed that all the three fresh fatalities reported on Sunday came from Khurda district which took the state’s coronavirus death toll to 8,357. This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

The state currently has 3,209 active COVID-19 cases while 10,31,850 patients including 425 on Saturday, have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 2.24 crore sample tests including 62,842 on Saturday. The state’s positivity rate now is 4.65 per cent.

The state has thus far fully inoculated 1,24,98,422 people with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. PTI AAM RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)