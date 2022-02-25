Odisha logs 345 new COVID-19 cases, seven fresh fatalities

Bhubaneswar, Feb 25 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,84,323 on Friday as 345 more people, including 111 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 9,052 as seven more patients succumbed to the infection in Bargarh district.

The state had logged 339 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Thursday.

Odisha now has 3,375 active cases, while 12,71,843 patients have recovered from the infection, including 825 in the last 24 hours.

Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The state has tested 53,640 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding, the daily positivity rate stood at 0.64 per cent. PTI HMB SBN ACD ACD

