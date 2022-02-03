Odisha logs 3,629 COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Bhubaneswar, Feb 3 (PTI) Odisha on Thursday recorded 3,629 new COVID-19 cases, five per cent more than the previous day, which pushed the tally to 12,59,405, the health department said in its bulletin.

Eighteen patients, including three each in Khurda, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Sundargarh, succumbed to the infection, the bulletin said.

The toll mounted to 8,666.

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have in the past died due to comorbidities.

The daily positivity rate stood at 5.4 per cent.

The state had logged 3,450 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Wednesday.

Khurda district, where Bhubaneswar is located, registered 716 new infections.

At least 515 children are among those newly infected in the state.

Odisha currently has 35,306 active cases -- 9,694 of them in Khurda and 2,509 in Cuttack.

Both Khurda and Cuttack are in the red zone while six districts, including Sundargarh, Nuapada and Jajpur, are in the yellow zone with over 1,000 cases At least 6,067 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,15,380, the department said.

As many as 66,702 sample tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, it added. PTI HMB RMS RMS

